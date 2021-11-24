Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Following the success of its Wheel of Time adaptation, Amazon Prime Video is considering a series based on the Mass Effect universe. Mass Effect began as an alternate universe science fiction series created by BioWare.

The original trilogy of games follows the story of Commander Shepard, a human military officer in a galaxy full of aliens and alien threats. Beyond the original trilogy the series also featured several mobile games, and a spin-off title in Mass Effect: Andromeda. It also has several tie-in novels, art books, and comic books. It also is no stranger to film and television, thanks to the 2012 animated film Mass Effect: Paragon Lost.

The head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke told Deadline that Mass Effect was one of the company’s newest hopefuls, and that they were closing in on a deal.

The alternate history of the Mass Effect universe offers both breadth and depth for a television series. The original trilogy begins in 2183 and stretches into 2186, but Mass Effect’s humanity diverges much earlier. With so little concrete information announced there’s plenty of room for speculation. A series based on the events leading to the First Contact War of 2157 could easily work as a test of interest. It would also avoid the costs and pitfalls of needing to include a diverse cast of unique aliens. Or maybe a series set after the events of Mass Effect 3, leading into the events of BioWare’s upcoming sequel.

Regardless of when the series is set, there is reason to be hopeful that it will be entertaining. Amazon Prime video has shown an ability to do science fiction well through The Expanse. With the critically acclaimed show heading into its final season there’s room for a new sci-fi offering in the future.

Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill teased a Mass Effect project in an Instagram post in February.