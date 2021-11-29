NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 29, 2021–

Daversa Partners, technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies is announcing Joe Patalano as Managing Director.

Since 2015, Patalano has focused on B2B enterprise software and has emerged as one of the Tech industry’s most sought after headhunters. His passion, dedication, and leadership has been crucial in building out the go-to-market practices for top enterprise software and marketplace businesses. Patalano focuses on sales, marketing, customer success, revenue operations, and product executive positions. Most recently, he has built out the VP and C-Level teams for companies including Uipath, Podium, Zuora, IronNet Cybersecurity, Bolt, Egnyte, Fireblocks, and Weka

Patalano commented, “Joining Daversa in 2015, it became clear early on that this is where I would build my career knowing that I would be able to make a tangible impact on people’s lives, the world we live in, and the ecosystem in which we operate. My goal from day one has been to become a leader both within and outside of the firm – Daversa Partners has made that possible by providing me with the tools and support I needed to accelerate throughout my career. As the tech landscape evolves, so will the headhunter, and I aspire to lead the new age of executive search and what that means at various stages. This is a firm of excellence and I am grateful to be a part of a high profile team during an amazing time in-market.”

Daversa Partners’ CEO Paul Daversa commented, “Joe has undeniably been an asset to Daversa Partners since day one, and I am incredibly excited to watch him reach this milestone. It goes without saying that Joe brings tenacity, hustle, humility, and a deep understanding of industry knowledge to each and every search he tackles. He has been an exceptional leader within this firm and I look forward to seeing him excel in this next chapter as Managing Director.”

