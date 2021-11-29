Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Bethesda Softworks has uploaded new music for its upcoming sci-fi role-playing adventure Starfield. Composer Inon Zur recorded the score with the London Symphony Orchestra, and now Bethesda is beginning to release some of that music. That includes “Starfield Suite,” which is 10 minutes of original music that you can find on YouTube Music, Spotify, iTunes, and more.

The score has a classic, cinematic quality to it. It’s also difficult to deny an obvious John Williams influence during its more soaring, thematic moments. And it turns out, that is exactly what I want.

We still don’t know a ton about the specifics of Starfield. It is the latest game from the studio that made The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. It will likely have some shared DNA with those games. But questions remain about the scope of the game and the potential for mechanics that are new to Bethesda Game Studios projects.

Starfield debuts November 11, 2022, which is 11 years to the day since the company released Skyrim.