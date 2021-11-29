Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Developer Playstudios today announced it’d acquired the rights to make Tetris games for mobile devices via a strategic partnership with The Tetris Company.

Las Vegas-based Playstudios assumes the exclusive, multi-title rights to develop and publish Tetris on mobile devices. According to Playstudios, it will take over work on the current Tetris app, which was developed and released by N3twork. That version of Tetris has generated over 30 million downloads to date.

Maya Rogers, president and CEO of Tetris, said in a statement: “Playstudios’ expertise in developing and operating compelling and beautifully executed games on top of their unique loyalty marketing platform make them an ideal partner to create a richer, more engaging experience for our loyal Tetris fans, old and new. We’re confident that Playstudios will be a wonderful steward of our brand.”

Playstudios is working on a new version of the iconic title, which will “draw inspiration from leading casual game formats and embody new features and mechanics that will usher in a new era for Tetris on mobile.” This version will incorporate Playstudios’ own PlayAwards loyalty platform, a system that allows users to redeem points earned in-game at real-world locations, such as MGM casinos (the company was backed by MGM).

CEO Andrew Pascal said in a statement: “Breaking into the puzzle genre with a storied brand like Tetris fits our strategy perfectly. It affords us the opportunity to integrate an iconic game into our PlayAwards loyalty program and drive meaningful growth.”

Playstudios announced earlier this year that it was going public via a SPAC, which it did in the second quarter of this year. At the time, the company was valued at around $1.1 billion.