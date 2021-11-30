Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Unity announced today it’d acquired SyncSketch, a collaboration and productivity software, for an undisclosed amount.

SyncSketch is a collaboration software for visual artists that allow a team to view, review, and provide feedback on each other’s work. It includes support for both 2D and 3D assets as well as video. The company offers the software in free and premium models. The company currently has 23 employees.

Marc Whitten, general manager of Unity Create, said in an interview with GamesBeat, “We believe that more and more creators are going to be working in dispersed ways, whether that means a hybrid model or a group of friends who have come together to make something regardless of where they are or a company that’s fully remote. The future is creatives working on big projects where they’re not all in the same space. SyncSketch is a great example of a product that makes it easy to go faster.”

Unity has been busy acquiring other remote working solutions for creatives, including remote access platform Parsec and the creation tools at Weta Digital. The company now offers several remote work solutions, as it’s “doubling down on productivity tools for the Unity creator community,” according to a company statement.

Bernard Haux, the CEO of SyncSketch, said in a statement: “Both Unity and SyncSketch have always been focused on empowering creators. It’s at the heart of what we do. By combining our technology and talent, we will continue to define the way creators will want to work and communicate, from anywhere in the world.”