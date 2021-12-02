Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Fast Travel Games today announced Cities: VR, a virtual reality take on the hit city-building game Cities: Skylines. Cities: VR will launch in Spring 2022 for Meta Quest 2 (or Oculus Quest 2, whatever it’ll be called by then).

Cities: Skylines debuted in 2015 for PC. It became a hit as SimCity fans, turned off by that franchise’s latest release, flocked to the simulation game. It later had console ports on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“The city-building genre has huge potential in the VR market, and we couldn’t wait to work on this IP,” notes Fast Travel Games creative director Erik Odeldahl, “We’ve spent a ton of time, research, and energy to translate Cities: Skylines to VR in a way that is both approachable for new players and a new challenge for Cities veterans.”

Fast Travel is saying that Cities: VR will be a great entry point in the series while also offering something new and compelling for fans of Cities: Skylines.

