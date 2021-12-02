SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 2, 2021–

In November, VOOPOO announced the overseas launch of the DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT. The product carries out comprehensive technical upgrading on the basis of DRAG S/X, endows the core concept of “Chivalry” in product design, and pays tribute to the glory and virtue of knights.

Originated from the spirit of martial arts of German in the Middle Ages, the spirit of chivalry was then embodied in soldiers of the European battlefield in the 11th century, and guards of emperors and warriors of Christ. Nowadays, chivalry is culturally continued and nobly expressed as gentleman demeanor. Despite passage of time, the only constant is the faith that knight loyally holds and eight virtues of knights flowing in their blood. After learning about this legendary medieval history and digging out the core of chivalry, VOOPOO design and R&D personnel were deeply touched. The four core propositions of ” Honor”, ” Valor”, “Justice” and “Spirituality” were included in DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT product for consumers to discover. Every vaping is a fusion of VOOPOO and the connotation of the knight, and every piece of cloud is a spiritual portrait of the knight who rushes to the battlefield heroically.

DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT selects five new knight colors, each of which implies a rich design language. Shield Gold–Knight Templar for Defending Justice. Knight Red–Masked Knight for Pursuit Fairness. Knight Chestnut–Dragon Knight for Defending Glory .Eagle Black–Black Knight for Brave and Fearless. Knight Gray–Paladin for Spirituality.

PnP-X Pod displays knight’s spirituality. The metal materials and knob-filling on the top are upgraded, and the 510 drip tip can be replaced at any time. It is anti-leakage, more convenient, and more flexible. Radiating knight spirituality, PnP-X Pod will give you an enjoyable experience in vaping.

The knight series products bring an “Infinite Airflow System” that supports the adjustment of any airway. More than that, knight symbolizes of bravery and heroism. DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT embodies the knight’s valor spirit. It is equipped with a powerful GENE.TT chip, and adjustable power ranging from 5-60/80w. The product can be started in 0.001 second. The hardware is powerful enough that every knight can charge into the battle, with no worries.

The mission of the knight is to guard the country and territory, glory, and faith, and the beloved princess in their hearts. DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT fitted with 2500 mAh built-in battery and 18650 external battery respectively. The Type-C 5V/2A fast charging interface gives every knight full blood for them to resurrect in an instant. To guard the DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT is to guard the spirit of the knight, the cultural connotation of which has been inherited and innovated for thousands of years.

DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT has been upgraded based on DARG S&DARG X. The biggest highlight is the comprehensive upgrade of the atomizer. For one thing, the PnP X Pod has upgraded the metal decorative ring with knight-style texture. For another, the knob-filling on the top, which is more convenient. Anti-leakage design is more compact, and the 510 drip tip can be replaced at any time. In short, the upgrade of DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT is comprehensive, and is worthy of buying. At the same time, a vaper who likes the appearance of knights can’t miss this flagship product with “chivalry spirit.” Let us pay tribute to the honor of knights together!

Positioning of DRAG S/X PnP-X KIT and DARG S/X PRO is different. DARG S/X PRO is a top-fitting product for professional vapers who want to experience higher power and bigger cloud.

Founded in 2017, VOOPOO has rapidly grown within a short period of time and is now selling worldwide. VOOPOO is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and brand operations. It has four flagship product series: DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V Series. VOOPOO has more than 3000 employees worldwide and its business covers more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

