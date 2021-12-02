Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Nintendo is adding Paper Mario to its Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library on December 10. This is the first new game to join the program since launching earlier this fall. Paper Mario was one of the previously announced games that come with Nintendo Switch Online’s $50-per-year Expansion Pack. But it looks like instead of dropping them all at once, Nintendo is going to roll them out single file.
Other new games confirmed for Nintendo 64 online that have yet to come include the following:
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
- Pokémon Snap
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Banjo-Kazooie
Nintendo did not say when those games are coming. But in a press release for the 21-year-old Paper Mario, the publisher did say that it still has “more on the way.”
Paper Mario joins the existing library of nine Nintendo 64 games:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Sin and Punishment
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- WinBack
- Mario Tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
Paper Mario debuted August 2000 near the end of the Nintendo 64’s life. Developer Intelligent Systems designed the game as a followup to Super Nintendo’s Super Mario RPG. Like that predecessor, Paper Mario has turn-based combat and substantial narrative (for a Mario game). But unlike the Super Nintendo game, players team up with one partner character at a time.
Many fans consider the GameCube’s Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door the peak of the series, but the original Paper Mario shares much of the same DNA.
If Nintendo releases one game per month for the N64 online service, it should complete the library sometime around the end of the President Justin Bieber’s second term. Yes, we will amend the Constitution to let him run.
