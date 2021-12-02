Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Okcoin said it will dedicate $1 million to bring more women into the cryptocurrency market with the goal of reaching 50% female cryptocurrency customers by 2025.

In doing so, the company has appointed Randi Zuckerberg to be an inaugural brand advisory council member. Okcoin operates a cryptocurrency exchange which enables people to use their web and mobile apps to trade crypto and also make money on their cryptocurrency holdings.

The idea is part of an overall mission of encouraging people to adopt decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering ease of use, convenience, and better opportunities than they can get with traditional banking.

Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and the Zuckerberg Institute. In leading the council, she will advise on projects including allocating contributions to organizations, bringing more women into crypto careers, sponsoring women-run blockchain technology programs, supporting women-run crypto projects, and more.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

“It’s always been a passion of mine to inspire and support women in technology, investing, and leadership, and I’m looking forward to continuing to do so as a member of Okcoin’s brand advisory council,” said Zuckerberg, in a statement. “Cryptocurrency has huge potential to make massive strides in creating a more equitable system, and it’s an honor to join in the Okcoin mission to create a more inclusive future of finance.”

From Okcoin’s perspective, crypto is inclusive by design — permissionless, decentralized currency not only defies geographic borders, it democratizes the opportunity to build wealth regardless of geography, gender or any other factor.

Image Credit: Okcoin

While many women have advanced in the industry and become widely respected leaders, it’s still heavily male dominated. According to recent surveys, twice as many men as women invest in cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency investing gap is also larger than the gap between men and women in more traditional investments such as individual stocks, mutual funds, real estate, and bonds.

Okcoin said it is looking to change this dynamic through initiatives that will make the crypto market more accessible to women and others currently on the sidelines of the traditional financial system.

In an effort to expand access to the wealth-creating benefits of cryptocurrency, Okcoin also plans to build out its brand advisory council with additional members dedicated to promoting equity and inclusivity.

“Historically, women and other marginalized groups have been locked out of the traditional financial system. Cryptocurrency is turning this norm on its head through the wealth-creating opportunities created by decentralized finance, but we’re still seeing lower adoption among women,” said Okcoin CEO Hong Fang. “With our $1 million commitment and dedicated brand advisory council, we’re committed to making the crypto industry more inclusive.”

San Francisco-based Okcoin was founded in 2013 and it supports millions of customers in 190 countries.