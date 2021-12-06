Presented by Facebook

From the metaverse to micro payments, digital ad ecosystem upheavals and more, big changes keep barreling down the pike for the gaming industry. And over three days of panels and talks, GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming will present expert insights and in-depth discussions on all the latest gaming trends in a virtual event from January 25-27, 2022. The first day of the event is dedicated to top-of-mind industry issues and the most important growth opportunities, including digital advertising and privacy changes, updates in cloud gaming, app monetization, and more — and how these events might metastasize into something more. The second and third days are fully dedicated to the ongoing promise of the metaverse.

Read on for a look at the event’s three days of speakers, ideas, and insights.

Day One | Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit

On day one, powerhouse gaming experts, senior gaming execs from Meta, along with Facebook Gaming creators, kick off The 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit. The day will focus on the impact that current trends have on the future of gaming, mobile gaming growth opportunities, diversity and representation in gaming, and more.

Among the other industry leaders, Facebook Gaming Product Lead Andrew Mo will be joined by special guest Jens Abke, CEO of Lotum and creator of Quiz Planet, to discuss the most recent changes to the mobile advertising industry and how to optimize game monetization during these challenging times.

For a look at how disruption has been driving innovation within the app monetization industry, Rina Hahm, head of NA-West, Meta Audience Network, Becky Ann Hughes, VP of growth at Glu Mobile under EA, and Scott Koenigsberg, Chief Product Officer at Zynga, will offer their perspectives on how 2022 should be shaping up, and share key insights on the trends that will drive the industry through 2025 and beyond.

Of course, brand is central to everything that makes a company successful, from employee engagement to customer loyalty and company value. Willem Dinger, Global Sponsorship Director at iconic brand Unilever will join Brian Colbert, Head of Americas Gaming Sales at Meta, to talk about why it’s critical for gaming companies to prioritize brand, plus hear about their partnerships with gaming brands like PUBG to extend reach and fuel engagement.

And diversity and representation continue to be undeniably key to industry growth — representation of player experiences must keep pace within the industry, both behind the screen and in front of it. Luis Renato Olivalves, Director of Global Gaming Creator Partnerships at Meta joins Facebook Gaming creators Bre Eazyy and Thrive Gaming to dive deep into the importance of on-screen diversity and why it’s increasingly essential to a studio’s success.

Day Two & Three | Wednesday & Thursday, January 26-27, 2022

GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2

Dean Takahashi, GamesBeat’s lead writer, hosts GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 for the next two days, alongside David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of Entertainment Software Association, Rick Fox, Founder and Chief business development officer, leaders from Unity partner HiDef, and more.

During the event, we’ll be zooming in on the factors that are powering the innovation and changes within the metaverse. That includes the metaverse ecosystem and emerging new opportunities, changes within the creator economy, current advancements in technology and their impacts on the metaverse, and more. (Lots more to come soon about Day 2 and 3 sessions.)

