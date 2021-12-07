Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Niko Partners revealed in a new report that the Asia-10 gaming market will see strong growth over the next 5 years, with the potential for the number of mobile and PC gamers to reach 940.9 million by 2025.

Niko Partners defines the Asia-10 market as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, and India, and offers a separate report for each of them. According to the data, the entire region is likely to see growth by 2021, but the gaming market in India is currently growing the fastest.

These nearly 1 billion gamers are projected to spend $41.8 billion on mobile and PC games in 2025, according to Niko’s predictions as to the region’s overall compound annual growth rate.

Niko Partners’ previous research has indicated that the Asian market is going to see several forms of growth in the next few years. The market for cloud gaming will allegedly triple in size, growing to around 500 million users by 2025. Likewise, the Asian esports industry continues to grow.

According to the reports, Japan and Korea account for 80% of the regional market, though Thailand became a billion-dollar market in 2020. India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are projected to break the billion-dollar mark by 2025.