Tencent Games today announced a new publishing label under which it’ll be publishing several new games. The new studio is based in Amsterdam and Singapore, and will provide support to other studios in the Tencent Games stable.

Level Infinite’s initial publishing slate will include Synced: Off Planet by NExT Studios for PC, Don’t Starve: Newhome for mobile, and unnamed titles from Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and TiMi Studio Group. Other games like Arena of Valor will also receive content updates.

In addition to the above games, Level Infinite will also provide support to other studios that are self-publishing their games. These include Sharkmob’s Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt; Fatshark’s Warhammer 40,000: Darktide; and 10 Chambers’ GTFO. The former two are set to launch in 2022, while the latter is in early access on Steam.

Tencent Games Global CEO Michelle Liu said in a statement, “Level Infinite’s launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand. We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play.”