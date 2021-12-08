Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

An embrace is coming for The Game Awards. Saber Interactive, one of Embracer Group’s many subsidiaries, is promising to bring multiple announcements to the big year-end show tomorrow. And then it will have three more trailers the following day as part of the Twitch Winter Gathering.

At The Game Awards, Saber Interactive will reveal a new game. It will also have a trailer for a project it previously announced. During Twitch’s event on Friday, Saber will reveal three more games.

“Saber is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s amazing how much the company has evolved in that time,” Saber publishing boss Todd Hollenshead said. “Our company has long been known for its sterling reputation as a developer, and since joining the Embracer family we have continued to grow on that front by acquiring some of the most talented studios from around the world. At the same time, we have been quietly building our publishing division and lineup which is about to rapidly expand with the announcement of multiple new titles for 2022 and beyond.”

Saber fans know it for its online survival shooter World War Z as well as the physics-based trucking sim SnowRunner. It is currently making Evil Dead: The Game, and Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell will show up at the Twitch Winter Gathering for a conversation about the game with The Game Awards organizer Geoff Keighley and Saber creative boss tim Willits.

“We will be revealing more from our upcoming, very diverse slate with announcements and trailer reveals later this week at both The Game Awards and the Twitch Winter Gathering,” said Hollenshead. ” You’re going to be hearing a lot more from Saber moving forward.”

The Game Awards go live tomorrow 5:30 p.m. Pacific time/8:30 p.m. Eastern.