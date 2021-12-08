Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Frameplay has raised $8 million in funding for its immersive in-game advertising experiences.

Hiro Capital led the round, and the investors include others involved in the gaming industry, bringing key strategic value for Frameplay’s long-term growth. Hiro Capital has been one of the most active investors in games, esports, digital fitness, and the metaverse.

San Francisco-based Frameplay focuses on intrinsic in-game advertising, the newest ad context recognized by the Internet Advertising Bureau and MRC. Frameplay provides developers and designers with creative freedom to test the boundaries of adtech and bring new sources of entertainment to the video game industry.

This new round of investment will allow Frameplay offer new opportunities for developers, advertisers, and gamers themselves to change the way games are played and monetized. Hiro Capital will be speaking at our GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 online event on January 26 and 27.

“Frameplay was founded with a mission of creating gamer-first experiences by seamlessly inserting advertisements without disrupting gameplay,” said Jonathon Troughton, CEO of Frameplay, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have found like-minded investors at Hiro Capital, Razer zVentures, and Kona. Together, these companies are committed to a gamer-first experience, and this funding round will enable us to create a new environment that enhances in-game immersion.”

He added, “Our software development kit (SDK) technology gives developers the ability to optimize the ad placement within their games so it seamlessly integrates with the gaming experience — an approach that has already proven appealing to leading brands and advertisers.”

Also participating in the funding round is Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, through its corporate venture arm, zVentures. Kona Venture Partners, a video game investment leader in the Asia Pacific region, is also participating.

“Quality brands want to be authentic and they don’t want to disrupt a gamer’s experience. Equally, many players enjoy seeing real products embedded in games if they are true to life and properly in context” said Luke Alvarez, founding partner at Hiro Capital, in a statement. “Frameplay’s amazing technology is a win win, providing tangible value to advertisers and a seamless experience for the gamer. At Hiro, we believe that Frameplay’s platform can scale across multiple brand segments and from games into the metaverse.”

Frameplay’s intrinsic in-game advertising solutions provide immersive, digital experiences, often replicating real-world experiences, wants to become the new standard for video games and future metaverse environments. Rivals include Anzu and Admix.

Frameplay’s technology is being used by recognizable brands such as Progressive, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Disney, and Pizza Hut.