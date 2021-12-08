Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ralph Lauren will debut The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape on Roblox to show off its holiday fashion themes.

The holiday-themed experience will allow fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through Roblox’s platform. The exclusive gender-neutral digital clothing collection features limited-edition items will launch within the experience.

It’s all part of Roblox’s quest to become the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. With 47 million daily active users, Roblox has a pretty good head start on its metaverse mission.

“Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the worlds of Ralph Lauren” said Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren, in a statement. “Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present—especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers.”

Against the backdrop of a snowy alpine landscape, The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape experience offers engaging winter-themed activities for the global Roblox community to enjoy, such as ice skating with friends, warming up at the firepit with a customized hot chocolate from the Ralph’s Coffee Truck, toasting marshmallows, and a holiday treasure hunt to unlock exclusive accessories.

At the center of the world is a holiday tree that is decorated by the community to activate new rewards and additions to the world.

“This heartwarming holiday experience instantly transports you into an alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren together with your friends,” said Christina Wootton, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox, in a statement. “Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results. This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enable, opening opportunities for brands to build high-quality, authentic and native connections with brand loyalists and new customers globally.”

The Ralph Lauren Digital Collection, exclusively available for purchase on Roblox, allows users to customize their avatars with iconic styles that they can try on and purchase at the Polo Shops within the experience. Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s Polo Sport line from the 1990’s, the exclusive digital collection features eight distinct winter sportswear looks from the Polo Sport, Stadium, and Snow Beach archives and from current seasons — done in bold colors with sporty graphics.

New looks, limited edition accessories and surprise and delight bonus items will drop on a weekly basis, with drop dates to be announced via Ralph Lauren’s social media handles.

The experience was developed in collaboration with a Roblox community developer, Funomena, a creative game design and development studio bringing unique and innovative experiences to life on the platform.

The collaboration builds on Ralph Lauren’s track record in digital innovation and storytelling. From pioneering one of the first brand e-commerce sites more than 25 years ago, to more recently delivering immersive virtual experiences using augmented reality and launching unique digital products, Ralph Lauren is pushing the boundaries of what it means to express your personal style with fashion. The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape will debut exclusively on Roblox on December 8 and will run through January 3.