Rockstar Games has unveiled The Contract, a new GTA Online story with familiar characters including Dr. Dre and Franklin Clinton, a star of Grand Theft Auto V. It debuts on December 15 in GTA Online.

The storyline focuses on F. Clinton and Partner, a new “celebrity solutions agency” catering to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems. The way that Rockstar describes the story is pretty funny:

Franklin needs a couple of things: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With a longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, the player serves as the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level. Meanwhile on the other side of the city, DJ Pooh has been reaching out to Franklin about an exciting potential client: his close friend, Dr. Dre. Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs. Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.

Rockstar said stay tuned for more info on The Contract, arriving December 15 to GTA Online — including details of an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and other artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more.