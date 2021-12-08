Presented by LG

Today’s gaming consoles are unrecognizably powerful compared to just a decade ago. With the latest, off-the-shelf hardware, it’s possible to connect with players across the globe in richly detailed 3D environments. However, experiencing the best your console has to offer requires a TV with the processing power and intelligence to match. The LG QNED MiniLED 4K Smart TV features leading edge display technology for unparalleled picture, brightness, and contrast. But it’s what’s inside the TV that really counts when it comes to gaming.

LG centralizes all the settings that gamers need to control in Game Optimizer mode. From frames per second to black and white stabilizers, you can ensure you’re getting a crisp picture and sharp contrast. Meanwhile, AI sound settings automatically tweak the output depending on the type of sound from the game — making sure you never miss a line of dialogue or get blown off the sofa when there’s an in-competition explosion. With the control dashboard, you can make adjustments in real time depending on the type of game you’re playing or even on the particular map or level.

Beyond picture settings, the LG QNED MiniLED 4K Smart TV offers gamers the ability to toggle processor settings to reduce lag, stutter, and tearing. The TV is compatible with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, a graphics synchronization feature that allows for variable refresh rate. You’ll enjoy at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum full high-definition resolution and support for low framerate compensation. With the LG QNED MiniLED 4K Smart TV, you’ll get minimal lagging and impressive fluidity no matter the game.

Gaming is always changing and new hardware and software advances are constantly altering the way we play. That’s why LG fitted the QNED MiniLED 4K Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 ports. This allows the set to connect to both PCs and consoles along with additional accessories like VR and simulator gear. Sound is a key component to any epic gaming experience. The HDMI 2.1 ports support eARC output, the latest in enhanced lossless audio. When combined with the TV’s multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos®* technology, the LG delivers a surround-sound experience, with no wires in sight.

For serious gamers (and those who take all of their content seriously), there’s no better way to experience your favorites than the LG QNED MiniLED 4K Smart TV. Stop lagging and start winning with the hyper-realistic, fluid gaming experience that comes with the combined power of LG QNED MiniLED visuals and LG’s best-in-class gaming-specific software and ports.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.

