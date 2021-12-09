Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Remedy Entertainment is making Alan Wake 2. The studio revealed the sequel to its Xbox 360 classic today during The Game Awards in Los Angeles. As part of that event, Remedy revealed an announcement for the game that it is making in partnership with publisher Epic Games. It is due out in 2023.

Alan Wake 2 picks up the story of the titular Alan Wake following the events of the first game and its DLC. It may also tie heavily into Remedy’s extended-universe game, Control.

Alan Wake originally debuted for Xbox 360 in May 2010. Critics and fans praised it for its moody visuals and storytelling. In July 2019, Remedy acquired the full publishing rights to the game from Microsoft. That enabled the studio to build a new game in the franchise, but Remedy was busy with Control at the time.

In October of this year, Epic Games published the remaster of Alan Wake, and now the two companies are working together on a sequel. According to people familiar with the deal, Microsoft originally approached about the game, but Epic offered significantly better terms.