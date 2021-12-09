Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Amazon Games revealed that Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark online game will launch in the West on February 11, 2022 on the PC via Steam.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game was already released in South Korea in 2019, and now it will debut in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania. Previously, Amazon Games said in June it would release Lost Ark in the fall, but it was clear that wasn’t happening.

Players who purchase a founder’s pack on Amazon or Steam will be granted a head start access to the game starting February 8. The title is the second major launch for Amazon Games, which struggled for years to publish titles and then ultimately was able to get the highly praised New World MMO out the door this fall.

Lost Ark is a free-to-play online game from Seoul-based Smilegate RPG, with millions of active players in Korea, Russia, and Japan. Amazon Games showed off a Lost Ark gameplay trailer on stage at The Game Awards tonight.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

The trailer is the final installment of the Heroes of Arkesia YouTube series, and showcases in-game footage of fast-paced combat and pretty environments.

In Lost Ark, players embark on an odyssey for the titular Lost Ark in a full of cities, castles, and catacombs. The game features 15 distinct hero classes with unique combinations of adaptable skill sets, utilizing the Tripod skill system which allows players to select and enhance the unique traits of a combat skill when it reaches a certain level.

Players will delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test their mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold their own in the fight against the demon legion to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark.

“We are thrilled to bring Lost Ark to more of the world, and with today’s launch date announcement we are one step closer to the moment when players can experience the game’s stunning world and exhilarating combat for themselves,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games, in a statement. “In February players will be able to jump into the fantastic world of Arkesia for the first time and create an experience that is truly their own.”

Smilegate is the creator of Crossfire, a free-to-play shooter that has more than 670 million registered players and eight million concurrent players.