Annapurna Interactive and Outerloop Games revealed a new title at the Game Awards, a story-driven adventure game called Thirsty Suitors. It has no release date yet.

Thirsty Suitors follows the life of Jala, who has returned home after a long absence and must face strained relationships and history she left behind. Her grandmother is apparently trying to set her up with the titular thirsty suitors. Gameplay will apparently be a mix, including RPG turn-based combat, skateboarding, and cooking challenges. The player will help Jala “confront her mistakes, make up with her exes, reconcile cultural differences and become the person she was meant to be.”

Outerloop Games, which previously released Falcon Age, is partnering with Annapurna Interactive to publish the game. Chandana Ekanayake, co-founder of the studio and director of Thirsty Suitors, said in a statement, “Annapurna Interactive is the perfect partner to deliver the Thirsty Suitors narrative — a story of complex family dynamics, navigating personal relationships and, ultimately, reconciliation. Our mission at Outerloop Games is to create accessible games about underrepresented cultures, and Thirsty Suitors will give players a glimpse into our teams’ personal experiences growing up, which might be vastly different from what players have experienced themselves.”

The trailer for the game doesn’t specify to what platforms it’ll release on, but at least you’ll be able to look at the game’s very colorful art design.