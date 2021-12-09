Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Embark Studios revealed its first game as part of The Game Awards festivities this evening. The development house showed off a trailer for Arc Raiders, which is a connected online shooter. During the show, Keighley described it as a multiplayer player-versus-environment action game.
The gameplay looks a lot like Destiny or The Division. But it has a grungier aesthetic especially with the pop music that plays over its trailer.
Arc Raiders launches for new-gen consoles and PC in 2022.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties