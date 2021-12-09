Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Embark Studios revealed its first game as part of The Game Awards festivities this evening. The development house showed off a trailer for Arc Raiders, which is a connected online shooter. During the show, Keighley described it as a multiplayer player-versus-environment action game.

The gameplay looks a lot like Destiny or The Division. But it has a grungier aesthetic especially with the pop music that plays over its trailer.

Arc Raiders launches for new-gen consoles and PC in 2022.