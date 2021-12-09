Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Studio MDHR finally revealed the long-awaited DLC for Cuphead, called The Delicious Last Course (get it?), at The Game Awards. It’s set to launch on June 30, 2022.

The Delicious Last Course was originally revealed in 2018 for a 2019 launch date, but it has been delayed since then. MDHR revealed the DLC at this year’s Game Awards with a musical performance. They also revealed the trailer for the event, showing some of the boss fights as well as some adorable puppetry.

Cuphead and Mugman are joined on their new adventure by Ms. Chalice. Players will get some new items and will face a colorful set of bosses on a new island.

The DLC will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.