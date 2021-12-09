Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Emergency Meeting: Among Us is coming to virtual reality from Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy. It will debut in the future on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR headsets.

Innersloth, developers of Among Us, saw their space-based, sleuthing multiplayer game quickly rise to prominence as friends, families, and communities came together to repair ships and avoid the devious antics of Impostors.

In 2020, Innersloth tapped video games consulting firm Robot Teddy to help bring the game to additional platforms and manage other facets of the business. Schell Games, a leading virtual reality development studio, will work with both companies to bring Among Us to virtual reality platforms where players can fully immerse themselves in the universe Innersloth created.

“We are grateful to the community who continues to share our game with friends and family and support us,” said Victoria Tran, community director at Innersloth, in a statement. “Schell Games has a legacy of creating award-winning virtual reality titles, and we couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new Among Us experience for our existing fans and new players. We can’t wait for players to become Crewmates in a first-person environment.”

Among Us is moving from a 2D to a first-person, 3D experience that places players in the heart of the Skeld and retains the core mechanics fans love. The virtual reality edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience.

“We’re excited to take all the features players worldwide have enjoyed from Among Us and tailor them to a fully immersive experience in virtual reality,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games, in a statement. “There’s a lot to love about Among Us and this partnership presents a perfect pairing of the runaway success of the original game and the upward trajectory of the virtual reality ecosystem.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our existing relationship with Innersloth and Schell Games on this new development adventure,” said Callum Underwood, director of Robot Teddy, in a statement. “Virtual reality is growing in popularity, and this growth will only continue to increase as new platforms and technologies emerge. We couldn’t be more excited to work with both companies to bring this next iteration of Among Us to fruition.”

The original Among Us is currently available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, itch.io, iOS, Epic Store, Windows Store, and Android, and will be available on Xbox and PlayStation on December 14.

Release dates and additional information about Among Us VR will be announced at a later date. Schell Games has invested heavily in VR over the years, and it recently launched I Expect You to Die 2.

Seattle-based Innersloth was founded in 2015 by Forest Willard and Marcus Bromander. The company built The Henry Stickmin Collection and Among Us, which became a huge hit. Robot Teddy is based in the United Kingdom and it is also co-developing Viewfinder.