Square Enix announced during The Game Awards today that Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store on December 16.
This is the Intergrade version of the game, which includes the standalone Yuffie episode.
Final Fantasy VII Remake debuted in 2020 for PlayStation 4. There’s still no word on a port for Xbox platforms.
