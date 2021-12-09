Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Square Enix revealed more about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC release Forspoken. The action-adventure game is launching May 24.
The action adventure stars Frey Holland who finds herself in a magical land called Athia after falling through a wormhole in New York. Together with her talking bracelet, called Cuff, she must take on an oppressive force that threatens Athia.
Forspoken has players focusing on traversing tough terrain using Frey’s magical locomotion abilities. But she can also use those skills in combat.
Square Enix plans to launch Forspoken this spring.
