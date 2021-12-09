Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
During the Game Awards earlier tonight, Funcom and The Outsiders released new information and gameplay footage of its rhythm shooter game — Metal: Hellsinger.
Metal: Hellsinger is a new rhythm shooter game that demands that you “SLAY TO THE BEAT.” The music in the game is written by Swedish composer duo Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg, with celebrity guest vocalists heading each song. To accompany the gameplay, every track in Metal: Hellsinger is engineered with several musical layers so that the better you slay, the more layers of the song play.
Matt Heafy, lead vocals for Trivium, presented the updated list of metal artists that appear in the game. “I’m stoked to announce that I’m in Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based shooter game. Make sure you check it out. We also have incredible screamer-singers like Alissa (White-Gluz) from Arch Enemy and Randy (Blythe) from Lamb of God,” said Heafy.
The full list of artists is as follows:
Event
The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2
January 25 – 27, 2022
- Randy Blythe from Lamb of God
- James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate
- Matt Heafy from Trivium
- Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN
- Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer
- Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity
- Björn Strid from Soilwork
- Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy
Along with a new trailer, one of the best players on the development team has recorded 3 and a half minutes of raw gameplay footage to give the audience a better idea of the game.
“As this is such a new genre for most people, it’s hard to properly envision the experience from just a 1-minute trailer,” explains Executive Producer Shila Vikström. “We therefore had one of the best players in our team record a playthrough, and the result really gets the adrenaline flowing,” she says.
Metal: Hellsinger is due out in 2022 for PC, Playstation 5 and XBox Series S|X.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties