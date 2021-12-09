Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

During the Game Awards earlier tonight, Funcom and The Outsiders released new information and gameplay footage of its rhythm shooter game — Metal: Hellsinger.

Metal: Hellsinger is a new rhythm shooter game that demands that you “SLAY TO THE BEAT.” The music in the game is written by Swedish composer duo Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg, with celebrity guest vocalists heading each song. To accompany the gameplay, every track in Metal: Hellsinger is engineered with several musical layers so that the better you slay, the more layers of the song play.

Matt Heafy, lead vocals for Trivium, presented the updated list of metal artists that appear in the game. “I’m stoked to announce that I’m in Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based shooter game. Make sure you check it out. We also have incredible screamer-singers like Alissa (White-Gluz) from Arch Enemy and Randy (Blythe) from Lamb of God,” said Heafy.

The full list of artists is as follows:

Randy Blythe from Lamb of God

James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate

Matt Heafy from Trivium

Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN

Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity

Björn Strid from Soilwork

Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy

Along with a new trailer, one of the best players on the development team has recorded 3 and a half minutes of raw gameplay footage to give the audience a better idea of the game.

“As this is such a new genre for most people, it’s hard to properly envision the experience from just a 1-minute trailer,” explains Executive Producer Shila Vikström. “We therefore had one of the best players in our team record a playthrough, and the result really gets the adrenaline flowing,” she says.

Metal: Hellsinger is due out in 2022 for PC, Playstation 5 and XBox Series S|X.