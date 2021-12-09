Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive revealed the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming RTS game, Homeworld 3.

Gearbox originally revealed Homeworld 3 in 2019, and it also revealed that the game would be crowdfunded via Fig. The game will feature several updates as well as returning staples. Developer Blackbird has promised new spaceships, as well as updated visuals. Among other gameplay updates, players will be able to go 1v1 with each other in space battles, or team up in a new co-op mode.

The game’s story will apparently follow the events of Homeworld 2, almost 20 years after that game was released (2016’s Deserts of Kharak having been a prequel). The game is set in “a galaxy that has enjoyed an age of abundance thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network, with the cycles of peace and war having come and gone. The gates themselves are now catastrophically failing and Karan, who has passed into myth and religious idolatry, is the key to the mystery threatening the entire galaxy’s future.”

Rob Cunningham, the CEO of Blackbird Interactive who also worked on Homeworld and Homeworld 2 as an art director, said in a statement, “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling. We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.”

Homeworld 3 is planned for release in Q4 2022. Players can wishlist the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.