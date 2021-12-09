Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Meta Quest owners and Fans of Lady Gaga are in for a treat. Earlier tonight, at the Game Awards, Meta announced the Lady Gaga music pack for the popular rhythm VR game Beat Saber.

Beat Saber is a VR game that hands you two sabers made of light, controlled by the right and left hand controllers of the Meta Quest. You are tasked with smashing and dodging blocks with your sabers to keep the beat going and build up a combo chain. If you miss or hit the wrong block, it restarts your combo chain. Easy to grasp, but hard to master, Beat Saber can be quite a workout.

From the chart-topping singles off her debut studio album to her latest hits off Chromatica, the Lady Gaga Music Pack has something for everyone. Check out the full track list:

Alejandro

Bad Romance

Born This Way

Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)

Paparazzi

Poker Face

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)

Stupid Love

Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)

The Edge of Glory

To accompany the new tracks, the environments for the Lady Gaga music pack match the cyberpunk feel of her new album with a dark color palette, neon lighting and beautiful auroras. There is a trailer available to give folks a taste of what’s included in the pack.

If you want to show the world your Poker Face while gyrating wildly and slashing things, you can grab the Lady Gaga music pack for $12.99 on the Quest and Rift platforms. If you want to go to The Edge of Glory without Paparazzi, you can purchase the songs individually for $2 a piece.