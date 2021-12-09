Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
DC and Monolith revealed the game they’d been working on: A new title starring the Amazon herself, Wonder Woman.
The game is currently in development at Monolith Productions. The studio is probably best known for the first two F.E.A.R. titles, Condemned, and the Middle-Earth games. The game will be an open-world, third-person action-adventure game.
The trailer showed Diana of Themyscira wielding the Lasso of Truth. According to information from Monolith, the game will be powered by the Nemesis System the studio created for Shadow of Mordor. The System will allow players to “forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.”
David Hewett, studio head at Monolith, said in a statement, “The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”
DC is releasing several new games, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights, but this is the first we’ve seen of the Wonder Woman title. We don’t know when the game will launch or what platforms it’ll be on.
