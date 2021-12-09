Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Aaryn Flynn, the former general manager of BioWare revealed his new game and a new studio of sorts. Nightingale is the first game from Inflexion Studios, which is the new name for Improbable Edmonton. The studio showed the game as part of The Game Awards tonight.

Improbable.io is a technology company responsible for an open-world metaverse software development kit. But Inflexion is spinning off from that core mission to focus on building games with those tools.

Nightingale is a shared-world survival-crafting game with a Steam-punk Victorian style.