Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Aaryn Flynn, the former general manager of BioWare revealed his new game and a new studio of sorts. Nightingale is the first game from Inflexion Studios, which is the new name for Improbable Edmonton. The studio showed the game as part of The Game Awards tonight.
Improbable.io is a technology company responsible for an open-world metaverse software development kit. But Inflexion is spinning off from that core mission to focus on building games with those tools.
Nightingale is a shared-world survival-crafting game with a Steam-punk Victorian style.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties