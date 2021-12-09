Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is heading to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 17. Atlus announced the ports during The Game Awards today.
The Arc System Works fighting game first came out back in Japanese arcades in 2013. Ports to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 followed in 2014.
Arena Ultimax also includes a story mode that continues the story from Persona 4 and Persona 4 Arena (the predecessor to Ultimax).
There’s still no word of a Switch port for Persona 4 Golden. However, as Atlus is celebrating Persona’s 25th anniversary, that announcement could still come soon(ish).
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties