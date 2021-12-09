Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is heading to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 17. Atlus announced the ports during The Game Awards today.

The Arc System Works fighting game first came out back in Japanese arcades in 2013. Ports to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 followed in 2014.

Arena Ultimax also includes a story mode that continues the story from Persona 4 and Persona 4 Arena (the predecessor to Ultimax).

There’s still no word of a Switch port for Persona 4 Golden. However, as Atlus is celebrating Persona’s 25th anniversary, that announcement could still come soon(ish).