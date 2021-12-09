Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Rainmaker Games today announced that it’d closed a round of funding, raising $6.5 million. Its investors include CoinFund, Polygon Studios, and Animoca Brands among others.

The studio’s titular product is a platform for blockchain games – specifically play-to-earn games. Rainmaker Games offers users the chance to “seamlessly play hundreds of P2E games, explore in-game content, get coaching from top global players, connect with Rainmakers around the world, and get access to an innovative NFT lending and borrowing marketplace.”

The investors, aside from the aforementioned, include Republic Realm, Merit Circle, and Skyvision Capital.

Evan Feng, director of research for Coinfund, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to support Rainmaker as they make their innovative vision for the blockchain gaming space a reality. By building a platform that services gamers, guilds, and developers, Rainmaker has a concept for the future of gaming that redefines what is possible.”

Rainmaker Games also offers a gamer verification system, allowing gamers to connect with guilds. According to CEO Will Deane, Rainmaker’s goal is to lower the barrier for entry to NFTs and P2E games, as he said in an interview with GamesBeat. “I think gaming is going to be a career choice for a lot of people in this world in the next few years. Unlocking the opportunity to get onboarded into this space – that’s critical for developing countries… Making the platform accessible to everybody? That’s the most important thing we’re doing.”