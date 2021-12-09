Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming from Rocksteady Studios in 2022.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is publishing the action-packed game, which looks pretty amazing. It is coming for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Don’t be a hero. Warner Bros. showed an extended demo of the fast-action gameplay of villains versus superheroes in a video at The Game Awards.