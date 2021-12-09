Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Dramatic Labs, a new independent development studio, revealed during today’s Game Awards the title it’s working on in partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products: a third-person, choice-based adventure game called Star Trek: Resurgence.

Resurgence is set in the Star Trek universe shortly after the events of the show Star Trek: The Next Generation. Set aboard Federation starship U.S.S. Resolute, Resurgence stars two characters: First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz. They will apparently discover “a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war.” (This sounds like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country — which is great for me, because that’s my favorite Star Trek movie). Players will likely interact with canon characters from the franchise, if the description that lists “interacting with new and returning characters” is any indication.

Kevin Bruner, the founder of Dramatic Labs, said in a statement, “As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative. Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

Dramatic is a fully remote studio, and it’s staffed with several veterans from Telltale Games, a studio well-known for its third-person choice-based adventure games. Former Telltale staff now at Dramatic Labs include Andrew Grant, former lead writer and creative director; Dan Martin, former lead writer; Kent Mudle, former cinematic director and creative director; and Brett Tosti, former executive producer and creative director.

Lourdes Arocho, senior VP of Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing at ViacomCBS Consumer Products, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Dramatic Labs on an exciting new adventure in the Star Trek franchise. Players will boldly set forth into this new adventure, meeting familiar characters and new cultures, while interacting with them in profound and impactful ways. This game will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with.”

Star Trek: Resurgence will launch in Spring 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and the Epic Game Store on PC.