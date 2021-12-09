Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Gun Interactive, creators of Friday the 13th: The Game, and Sumo Nottingham announced The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game for PC and the next-generation consoles.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film, the companies said.

“It’s no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever created,” said said Ronnie Hobbs, creative director at Gun Interactive in Lexington, Kentucky, in a statement. “Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to see more of what we’re doing.”

The gameplay sounds a lot like Dead By Daylight, the popular multiplayer horror game where one player is a creature and others are trying to escape.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

“We’re incredibly excited to finally reveal what we’ve been working on here at Sumo Nottingham,” said Darren Campion, executive producer at Sumo Nottingham, in a statement. “To be the first to truly bring the world of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to life was an opportunity that could not be passed. The cult classic has been terrifying and spellbinding people for over 40 years and we’re thrilled with how the game is developing, we cannot wait for fans old and new to become part of this truly authentic experience.”