Relic Entertainment revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II during The Game Awards today.
This is a sequel to the classic 2011 third-person shooter. It will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
You can watch the reveal trailer above.
