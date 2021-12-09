Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Relic Entertainment revealed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II during The Game Awards today.

This is a sequel to the classic 2011 third-person shooter. It will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

You can watch the reveal trailer above.