Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows off the setting and confirms the game is in early development. I can confirm separately that Eclipse abandons the choose-your-own adventure dialogue-based action of other Quantic Dream games. Instead, it will put you in control of action while also still focusing heavily on narrative.