Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game.
The trailer, which you can watch above, shows off the setting and confirms the game is in early development. I can confirm separately that Eclipse abandons the choose-your-own adventure dialogue-based action of other Quantic Dream games. Instead, it will put you in control of action while also still focusing heavily on narrative.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties