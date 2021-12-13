Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ubisoft detailed plans today for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s second year of new content, which will see the release of the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion on March 10. Much earlier than that, Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories will debut on December 14.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories adds free content to both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec in close collaboration with Ubisoft Montreal, these stories show the heroes from both games interacting with each other.

Ubisoft Sofia is developing the Ragnarök expansion, which will lean much more heavily on mythological (rather than historical) elements. It takes Eivor to the dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim and gives them new divine powers. It will cost $40.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla launched in November 2020 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Dawn of Ragnarök is the open-world game’s third expansion, following Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris.