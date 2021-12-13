Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Thunder Lotus, the developers of Spiritfarer, today announced the game has surpassed 1 million in sales since it launched just over a year ago. It also today released the Farewell Edition of the game, with all of its combined DLC.

Spiritfarer, a game that Thunder Lotus refers to as a “cozy management game about dying,” launched last year and received several awards. The game stars Stella, whose job is to ferry spirits to the land of the dead. Since its launch, Thunder Lotus has released several content updates for the game, including the Lily and Beverly additions. The new Farewell Edition collects the additional content and adds the new Jackie and Daria update today.

Creative director Nicolas Guérin said in a statement, “All good things must come to an end. And Spiritfarer has been especially good for Thunder Lotus! For our work to be welcomed into the lives of so many people is especially gratifying, particularly given how much heart we tried to invest in the game. It was a challenging project, but telling these stories truly helped us grow as developers. We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all our fans for their support and for helping us reach this special milestone!”

Spiritfarer: The Farewell Edition is available now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.