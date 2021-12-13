Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

VGames has raised a second fund totaling $141 million to invest in game studios.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based fund previously raised $60 million in March 2020 to invest in game studios in Europe and Israel. Now VGames will continue to focus on Israel but also expand to investing in talented game teams around the world.

The fund will invest in game studios across different stages, backing talented founders and supporting them as they grow.

“After the rapid deployment of our first fund, we are now more confident and ready to double

down,” said Eitan Reisel, managing partner of VGames, in a statement.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

Since the launch of VGames back in March 2020, the fund has invested in 21 companies globally, making it one of the most active game funds in the world. Notable investments include 1047, Candivore, SuperPlay, MPL among others.

Image Credit: VGames

“From day one we aimed to be a very founder-centric fund. My belief is that the more support our founders have, the better we are,” said Reisel, former head of Google Israel. “I am very confident in the model we have built and proud to be backing top entrepreneurs globally from India, Israel, Europe, US and soon-to-be additional parts of the globe. Our founders are our success.”

VGames team includes Daniel Mironov, principal and game expert, and Reisel. This hands-on team enables the fund to quickly execute decisions while maintaining a trusting investor-entrepreneur relationship. The fund is also stage agnostic, it invests in very early days of the company all the way to A and growth rounds.

“We invest in teams, content and believe in a data-driven approach,” said Mironov, in a statement. “Depending on the stage of the company we analyze the genre, metrics if applicable and growth opportunity, and based on that drive our investment decisions.”

He said that with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and Web 3, as well as new types of content, the game market is all the more exciting.

“We often get asked whether we invest in mobile/PC/console and, more recently, in crypto gaming,” Mironov said. “Our answer has been consistent: We have a content-first approach. So, as long as players enjoy playing, as long as there is a strong business model to back it and as long as there’s great potential, we would love to explore.”

VGames will stick to the same investment rhythm and deploy capital quickly to grow its portfolio, and support existing portfolios as well. To accommodate the fast pace of the industry and trends VGames has launched a new brand identity representing better its key values and speed.