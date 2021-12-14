Lists highlight companies with strong cultures and satisfied employees amid the “Great Resignation” and continuing workplace change associated with Covid-19

6sense* and Five9 win top honors; majority of winners embrace remote work

Battery Ventures, a global investment firm that backs cloud companies, has for the fifth year revealed the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For, as well as the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For, with data specifically provided to Battery from Glassdoor*. The lists highlight technology companies with exemplary company cultures-and satisfied employees-at a time when many corporate workplaces remain in flux due to remote work and changing workplace expectations, many triggered by the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The companies on both lists represent those where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

This year, B2B SaaS company 6sense*, which uses data and artificial intelligence to help companies improve their sales and marketing efforts, ranked #1 on the private-company list. Call- and contact-center software company Five9 won the top spot among the public companies.

One in five of the public-company winners, including Five9, operate broadly in collaboration software, an increasingly important tool as more employees work remotely, or in hybrid environments. The other public collaboration-company winners were Asana (#6), Atlassian (#13), Zoom (#16) and monday.com (#17).

Many of the public and private winners appear to be embracing the remote-work trend themselves: At 84% of the private companies, half or fewer employees work in the same state where their company is headquartered, according to LinkedIn data. Among the public-company winners, the figure was 72%.

“As we near the end of the second year of the pandemic, it remains clear that positive company culture-and corporate transparency-are more important than ever, particularly as remote work raises the bar in terms of overall employee experience and, in many cases, makes it easier for people to change jobs,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “The cloud companies on our lists represent a bright spot in this increasingly dynamic employment landscape-and are modeling best practices that often translate into business success.”

At top-ranked private company 6sense, employees on Glassdoor praised the company’s empathetic leadership, non-bureaucratic culture and focus on work-life balance, which became critical during the pandemic. Indeed, the company gave employees multiple three-day weekends over the summer and has instituted twice-monthly, all-hands meetings so employees can connect; hear business, product and customer updates; and celebrate employee milestones. The remote-first company is headquartered in San Francisco with 21% of employees living in the Bay Area, the company says.

“Every 6sense team member is a conscious difference-maker: Our people shape our extraordinary culture, build our world-class product, bring innovation to the B2B buying experience, help our customers succeed and directly contribute to our growth,” said 6sense CEO Jason Zintak. “Our business success speaks volumes about the culture, passion and integrity of our people and our ecosystem of customers and partners.”

Battery’s Agrawal added that all the innovative companies on this year’s lists are powering the trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software-a trend that continues to accelerate during the Covid-19 period. The highest-rated companies on both lists sell cloud technology in a range of areas, including sales-and-marketing, collaboration, cybersecurity, development tools and finance.

Seven of the winners from last year’s private-company list-Couchbase, Unity, Asana, Sprinklr*, C3.ai, Freshworks and GitLab-have staged initial-public offerings since then.

To qualify for the list, private cloud companies were required to have 200 or more employees; at least 30 employee reviews on Glassdoor during the 12-month collection period; and have raised funding since July 2017. Public companies required at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of the third quarter of 2021, according to CapIQ. (A more detailed explanation of the list methodology is below.)

The reports also include data from Glassdoor on how employees rate their companies’ senior leadership teams and gauge their views on how their companies’ businesses will perform in the next six months (though these additional data points did not impact the overall company ratings or rankings).

“In a job market filled with opportunities for professionals, cultivating great company culture is essential to attracting and keeping great talent,” said Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong. “Companies who consistently prioritize transparency and put their employees first often have the advantage in a competitive hiring landscape.”

For reporting simplicity, the company ratings below are rounded to the nearest hundredth of a point, though actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine rank. The ratings are based on a five-point scale, with 1.0 denoting “very dissatisfied”, 3.0 indicating “OK” and 5.0 signaling “very satisfied.”

Many third-party studies show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

Here are the highest-rated public and private cloud-computing companies to work for lists. The public list includes only the top 10 companies. Full lists of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud-Computing Companies and the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud-Computing Companies can be found here.

Top 10 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For: Rank Company Overall

Company

Rating Senior

Leadership

Approval

Rating CEO Name % Positive

Biz

Outlook 1 Five9 4.76 4.52 Rowan Trollope 95.57% 2 nCino 4.69 4.65 Pierre Naudé 93.67% 3 Sprout Social 4.68 4.58 Justyn Howard 96.67% 4 Couchbase 4.65 4.44 Matt Cain 95.31% 5 DigitalOcean 4.65 4.55 Yancey Spruill 88.00% 6 Asana 4.65 4.57 Dustin Moskovitz 93.07% 7 SentinelOne 4.60 4.12 Tomer Weingarten 91.84% 8 MongoDB 4.58 4.30 Dev Ittycheria 94.23% 9 GitLab** 4.56 4.58 Sid Sijbrandij 89.33% 10 VTEX 4.56 4.10 Mariano Gomide de Faria & Geraldo Thomaz 90.30%

Top 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For: Rank Company Overall

Company

Rating Senior

Leadership

Approval

Rating CEO Name % Positive

Biz

Outlook 1 6sense* 4.91 4.36 Jason Zintak 100.00% 2 Ironclad 4.88 4.57 Jason Boehmig *** 100% *** 3 Axonius 4.87 4.53 Dean Sysman *** 92.31% *** 4 Klaviyo 4.85 4.47 Andrew Bialecki 100.00% 5 Dataiku* 4.85 4.69 Florian Douetteau 94.12% 6 Front 4.78 4.60 Mathilde Collin 90.00% 7 MX* 4.71 4.61 Ryan Caldwell 96.55% 8 Databricks* 4.69 3.92 Ali Ghodsi 95.05% 9 BigID 4.67 4.39 Dimitri Sirota 91.67% 10 Mindtickle 4.67 4.37 Krishna Depura 92.45% 11 Salesloft 4.66 4.36 Kyle Porter 89.61% 12 Chargebee 4.65 4.17 Krish Subramanian 100.00% 13 Tanium 4.62 4.31 Orion Hindawi 90.56% 14 Miro 4.61 4.14 Andrey Khusid 84.55% 15 Workato* 4.60 4.26 Vijay Tella 96.61% 16 Seismic 4.58 4.31 Doug Winter 94.74% 17 Netskope 4.58 4.23 Sanjay Beri 93.06% 18 Cybereason 4.56 4.35 Lior Div 87.50% 19 VTS 4.52 4.23 Nick Romito *** 78.26% *** 20 Whatfix 4.48 4.12 Khadim Batti 92.19% 21 Zapier 4.47 4.51 Wade Foster 91.43% 22 iboss 4.46 4.51 Paul Martini 87.50% 23 Harness* 4.45 3.81 Jyoti Bansal 88.24% 24 Gong* 4.42 3.86 Amit Bendov 95.56% 25 Komodo Health 4.42 4.22 Arif Nathoo 91.67%

Employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that embrace and promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leadership teams who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. Here is a sample of what employees have to say:

“It’s so rare for a company to grow for years and keep a strong, positive corporate culture. The management team at Five9 has done an exceptional job of doing just that. Every employee is valued, everyone helps each other and we are all focused on doing what’s right for our customers. Truly an exceptional place to work.” –Current employee, Five9

“Culture is incredible and everyone is always willing to help you succeed. Any time you have questions or are struggling your managers are always there to help and encourage open dialogue to make sure you’re doing the best you can be.”-Current employee, 6sense

Glassdoor offers more than 100 million workplace reviews and insights for millions of companies around the world, paired with millions of jobs. Currently, the average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.7. When an employee submits a company review on Glassdoor, he or she is asked to give their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons), and is encouraged to provide advice to management. Employees are also asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, among several other workplace attributes employees can rate and review.

Methodology: The private- and public-company reports identify cloud-computing companies that are highest rated on Glassdoor, based on company ratings shared by employees, from 11/1/20-10/31/21. To be considered, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor during this timeframe. The private-company report tracks independent, non-public cloud companies that, according to Battery research and data from research service Crunchbase, are based in the U.S.; have a B2B business model; are categorized as SaaS, software, cloud computing and/or enterprise software, according to Crunchbase; have more than 200 employees as of 11/22/2021, according to company data provided to LinkedIn; and have raised funding on or after 7/01/2017. The public-company report tracks public cloud companies with a B2B business model that are listed on a US-based stock exchange and have at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of Q3 2021, according to CapIQ.

A company’s senior-leadership rating and positive business outlook rating-indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer’s business will get better in the next six months–was not taken into account to determine rank or overall company rating on either list, though we display these added data points for additional insight into each of these companies.

*By a company name denotes a current or past Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

**Denotes a company that went public after 9/30/2021

***Next to a senior-leadership team rating or positive business outlook rating denotes that data is based on less than 30 ratings.

The information provided is solely intended for the use of entrepreneurs, corporate CEOs and founders regarding Battery Ventures’ potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies. The information is current as of the date it was published. The contents are not intended to be used in the investment decision-making process related to any product or fund managed by Battery Ventures. No assumption should be made that the investments identified above were or will be profitable. It should also not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the companies identified above. Battery Ventures has no obligation to update, modify or amend the content of this report nor notify its readers in the event that any information, opinion, projection, forecast or estimate included, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery’s portfolio companies here.

