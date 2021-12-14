Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

A Mega Man movie is on the way to Netflix sometime in the near future. Rockman Corner, a fan site for all things Mega Man, spotted some text that named the existence of the movie specifically.

Rockman Corner claims to have spotted a recent update on Supermarché’s website. Part of the text of the update names an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix. Supermarché is the production company behind the movie, operated by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

The update changes the wording of their involvement in the project. It previously read the pair were actively writing and directing the adaptation. In 2021 the wording changed to suggest the writing is done, and that they are still directing it. It also changed the involvement of 20th Century Fox to Netflix.

Rumors of a Mega Man movie have existed since at least 2015. The existence of the project was confirmed by Capcom in 2018. Joost and Schulman were already attached to the project, and in 2020 they were joined by writer Mattson Tomlin.

The update suggests the Mega Man movie is still a live project. However, there is no mention of it among the list of upcoming Netflix premieres for 2022.