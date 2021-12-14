Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

A new game development studio called Midnight Society has been announced. The new studio is co-founded by Robert Bowling, Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, and Quinn DelHoyo. It has Ryan Thompson listed as a gameplay engineer, Eric Hallquist as a concept artist, and HB Duran under marketing and PR. It also lists Sumit Gupta as another co-founder and CEO.

Robert Bowling worked as both community manager and later creative strategist of Infinity Ward from 2006 until 2012. He founded development studio Robotoki later in 2012, which ran until 2015.

Quinn DelHoyo is a developer who has worked in the industry since 2010. He has worked on franchises including Gears of War and Halo.

Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm worked in the industry previously as the community manager of Sledgehammer Games. He moved from that position to work as a level designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In 2015 he left the industry to become a full time streamer under the pseudonym Dr. Disrespect.

Dr. Disrespect became famous for streaming a variety of different Battle Royale games. He has been vocal in the past that he has a number of ideas for how to make a better Battle Royale game.

The focus of Midnight Society is aimed squarely at development alongside the players. It wants to utilize a ‘Day-Zero Community’ involved in every stage of development. Its first title is slated to be an online, PVP focused multiplayer shooter.