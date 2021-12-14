Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Rumble League Studios announced today it’s raised $4.5 million in a round of funding for Rumble Kong League, its first web3 sports title.

Rumble Kong League will be a play-to-earn 3v3 basketball game. Players will be able to compete in leagues and tournaments, as well as purchase branded fashion, wearables, banners, and stadiums. They might even be able to buy players patterned after real people. Rumble League has built the game with NFTs in mind, and the first drop will be Rumble Kongs. These are a set of 10,000 NFTs, each unique, that can be used as playable avatars in-game. The Kongs will also provide gameplay benefits.

Marcus Bläsche, CEO of Rumble Kong League, said in a statement, “Our goal is to provide a truly unique and memorable experience for sports fans within the Rumble Kong League. NFTs and the Metaverse are making a huge impact in the gaming world and we aim to build the go-to sports ecosystem and push the boundaries of what is possible within the web3 space.”

The round was led by JDS Crypto, with participation from CAA Sports, Framework Ventures, Animoca Brands, SkyVision Capital, Ideo CoLab, and Victory Creative Group, among others. CAA Sports will also serve as Rumble League’s strategic advisor. Peter Robert Casey, CEO of JDS Crypto, said in a statement, “The next leg up in the NFT journey is all about utility and access for the community. Rumble Kong League builds this into every aspect of their roadmap, from club formation to gameplay to real-life and digital merch drops. We are excited to be a part of this journey and help strengthen RKL’s vision.”

Rumble League will put the funding towards the game’s launch. Rumble Kong League is due for release in 2022.