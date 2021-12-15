Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
WayForward showed off a new look at River City Girls 2 at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase today. The beat-’em-up sequel is coming out next summer for Switch and other platforms.
The first River City Girls released in 2019. It is part of the long-running Kunio-kun series (known in the U.S. for games like River City Girls).
The sequel adds two new characters, new moves, and includes a new city to explore that WayForward says will be bigger than the one in first River City Girls.
You can watch the new trailer above.
