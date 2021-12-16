Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Comcast is ringing in the holidays with a video doorbell for Xfinity Home customers. Powered by Xfinity Internet, the video doorbell arrives in time for the holidays approaching with an influx of out-of-town guests and holiday packages.

The Xfinity Home Video Doorbell features high-definition video quality. It provides a 4:3 aspect ratio head-to-toe view of the front door as well as the surrounding areas with HD video quality during both the day and the night.

It has two-way audio. Customers will receive a “ding” notification on the Xfinity app and on their television through X1 and Flex when someone rings their doorbell. In addition, they can hear and speak directly to their front door even when they are not home via the Xfinity app.

The doorbell comes with motion alerts. Customers will receive motion alerts around any activity to the Xfinity app as well as on the largest screen in their home through X1 and Flex. In addition, Xfinity Home customers may set specific areas of interest so they only receive motion notifications for the specific areas of their front door, driveway, and porch.

Image Credit: Comcast

“The Xfinity Video Doorbell, integrated with our other Xfinity services, provides a convenient, secure way for homeowners to check in on their front door from anywhere, anytime,” said Matt Ecker, vice president of consumer services for Comcast Cable. “We make it easy, for instance, for a homeowner to view the in-app video feed to see who is at the door or to check to see if a package has been delivered.”

And it has cybersecurity protection. For Xfinity Home customers with Xfinity xFi, their home security devices are protected from cybersecurity threats through xFi Advanced Security. Comcast includes this cybersecurity protection service that safeguards all of the connected devices in the home for free to all xFi Gateway customers.

It costs $120 or $5 per month for 24 months for Xfinity Home Pro Protection and Pro Protection Plus customers; the video doorbell will be made available to Xfinity Home Self Protection customers early next year. Free is going to be a pretty tough price for rivals like Ring to compete with.

According to the 2021 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, 62% of holiday spending is expected to occur online this year, opening up potential opportunities for package theft. But the porch pirates better watch out.