Forever 21 will let players operate their own custom virtual fashion stores inside Roblox, the metaverse platform that has 49.4 million daily active users.

Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company which accelerates global brands into the metaverse, and fashion brand Forever 21 (owned by Authentic Brands Group) announced an exclusive partnership to build a fashion retail experience on Roblox.

This Forever 21 Shop City experience is designed to allow Roblox users, fashion influencers, and creative world builders to own and manage their personal store.

Users will be able to buy and sell Forever 21 merchandise, including accessories and clothing, hire non-player characters (NPCs) as employees and express themselves by customizing every aspect of their own store as they try to become the top shop in the experience. It will bring out your inner retailer.

Forever 21 Shop City is a community-first game launching in collaboration with some of Roblox’s most “fashion fabulous” user-generated content creators and Roblox influencers.

Sam Jordan @Builder_Boy curated the Forever21 Shop City fashion line in partnership with @Beeism, @OceanOrbsRBX, and @JazzyX3 who have all created exclusive items for Forever 21 Shop City and collectively had millions of item sales on the platform.

In addition, Forever 21 Shop City will feature personally designed stores by influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo, and the Sopo Squad. I’m thinking of opening a GamesBeat Forever 21 store.

“The metaverse is the most transformative innovation since the creation of the internet,” said Justin Hochberg, VBG’s CEO, in a statement. “Roblox is one of the platforms creating the biggest business opportunities for brands with more than 50 million daily active users who socialize and live digital lives for hours every day, just like my son, daughter and all their friends do. That’s why I created the Virtual Brand Group.”

Hochberg added, “Our collaboration with Forever 21 marks not just one of the biggest metaverse launches this year, but also one that uniquely combines the physical and virtual worlds by delivering IRL content from Forever 21 in-game and finding ways for Roblox UGC creations to exist IRL.”

Forever 21 Shop City allows players to build and manage every aspect of gameplay with a lot of control, encouraging them to express their individuality as they build their store with customization options. Shop builders can select their locations and run the store with real-life functions including stocking inventory, working different jobs, assisting customers, operating the cash register, hiring employees, and decorating their storefront windows.

Players can buy, place, mix and match assets within their store from furniture and fixtures to art, lighting and music that suit their style. They can curate merchandise from the physical to the virtual and back: As Forever 21 releases new collections in their physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will simultaneously offer the ability to add the same merchandise to each store or buy it for your Roblox avatar.

Players start with a ready-to-be-customized sleek glass store. As they succeed, users earn points to expand their store, not only adding additional floors and options, but customized exteriors with lights and architectural themes including Cottage Core, FutureScape, Cyber Punk, Eco-Urban, and Malibu Mansion.

Forever 21 Shop City also features four themed districts including entertainment, obstacle course, food court and yellow carpet, where users can role play, meet up with friends, discover hidden rare items and build their community.

I asked why Forever 21 undertook the project.

“We’re always seeking to better understand, communicate, and interact with consumers in order to improve their shopping experience,” said Nick Woodhouse, president at Authentic Brands Group, in an email to GamesBeat. “This year we dedicated ourselves to evolving with our customers — providing a fresh, accessible, and relevant range of products that suits their ever changing needs. We’re constantly reimagining the forever 21 experience — looking to provide an innovative, forward-thinking model for shopping.”

He added, “Every year our goal is to re-emerge with the next generation — remaining the go-to brand that fosters the connection between fashion and culture. While fun and expression is forever in our DNA, we know it’s equally important to stay listening — always remaining reactive in order to continuously develop our brand and stay true to our commitment to growth and inclusivity. Basically, cutting edge meets community = Roblox. The metaverse is now and F21 wants in.”