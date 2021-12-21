Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Social gaming firm Zynga and blockchain infrastructure startup Forte have teamed up to create blockchain games based on Zynga’s gaming brands.

The idea is to drive faster development and create more “economic opportunities for players in blockchain gaming,” the companies said in an announcement today.

The partnership will leverage Zynga’s intellectual property, brands, and community to develop blockchain games that are fun and enduring. NFTs have taken off in 2021 as fashion designers, artists, and game companies have begun using them as new ways for monetizing things such as digital collectibles. But they have also gotten lot of pushback from gamers as well for a variety of reasons.

In this case, both Zynga and Forte are betting that gamers will come around. Forte recently raised $725 million to build blockchain game solutions.

“Our goal is to bring a new level of quality and fun into Web 3 and blockchain games, while also providing a safe and trusted ecosystem that will keep our valued players and communities entertained for years to come,” said Matt Wolf, vice president of blockchain gaming at Zynga, in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Forte because of the team’s long‐term vision and approach to blockchain solutions and Web 3 development.”

The games industry today is the largest form of entertainment globally—larger than film and music combined—entertaining nearly 3 billion players and generating over $180 billion in annual revenue. Zynga and Forte believe that the evolution of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is creating new economic and creative opportunities for game developers, their partners and players.

“We are proud to partner with Zynga as we look to advance the blockchain gaming ecosystem in a responsible way that will engage and benefit gamers, and provide them more economic opportunities. We have built the Forte platform with best-in-class interoperability mechanics and compliance measures in our continuing efforts to bring safety, stability and trust to both developers and players,” said Forte co-founder and CEO Josh Williams. “We are honored to be a part of this partnership to further our goal of promoting and creating a transformative experience where players can unlock and capture new forms of value and property rights within the games they enjoy.”

The specific terms of the partnership have not been disclosed.