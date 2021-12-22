Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The Last of the Nintendogs want to create a safe environment for listeners to discuss their waifus and husbandos, and that goes wrong quickly on this episode of the podcast. GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti also discuss the week’s news and what is happening in Montreal’s development scene.

We are also doing a giveaway! Go to our Discord and react to the pinned giveaway post for a chance to win!