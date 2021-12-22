TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 22, 2021–

The global pandemic has forced consumers to turn to online shopping in an unprecedented way, dramatically driving demand and growth for e-commerce. BOXFUL, Asia’s leading self-storage startup, launched its Multi-Channel Fulfillment services in 2020 to address pain-points experienced by the modern online retailer.

What difficulties do today’s e-commerce merchants face? According to Shopify, multi-channel selling and marketing increase revenue by 38%, 120%, and 190% with each additional channel. Statistics also show 40.9% of e-commerce merchants sell products through two or more channels. The day-to-day complexity of running an online retail business increases exponentially as the number of sales channels increase. Managing granular order information, and ensuring dozens of last-mile vendors receive customers’ information accurately for each order, becomes almost impossible if done manually.

Additionally, after the goods are shipped, tracking numbers for every single order must be fed back to each marketplace correctly, all the while balancing inventory numbers to prevent running out of stock or overselling. Naturally, as a merchant scales up, they sell to more destinations and need to learn the landscape of each country to prevent high shipping costs, tardiness, or customs issues. Even Amazon develops Multi-Channels Fulfillment (MCF) to fulfill the orders from other platforms, such as Shopify or WooCommerce in the States and Europe, but not in most of Asia.

For those multi-channel merchants in Southeast Asia, BOXFUL’s Fulfillment service offers a solution by seamlessly integrating with e-commerce platforms and last-mile providers, allowing them to streamline their order, inventory, and shipping processes from a central control tower. Not only does it enable the merchant to efficiently sell their goods to all corners of the globe, but it also facilitates significant operational cost savings.

BOXFUL can be integrated with major regional platforms including Shopee, SHOPLINE as well as global platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and WooCommerce, and has been incorporated with global carriers like DHL, FedEx, Yamato, and SF Express.

The product uses API integration to aggregate data from each e-commerce platform to create a single hub for organizing same-day pick-up, pack and ship, real-time inventory syncing, last-mile logistics, and returns management. This cloud-based system automatically collects order information for the warehouse team, who will pick, pack, and ship orders on the same day efficiently and accurately.

Daily, BOXFUL supports hundreds of e-commerce merchants in growing their businesses. CuboAi, Amazon’s second highest-ranked baby monitor brand, said that BOXFUL’s solutions increased their fulfillment efficiency by 250% over a quarter.

With rising consumer expectations for quality e-commerce services, supply chain and fulfillment-related startups have been receiving more attention than ever. U.S.-based ShipBob and Deliverr raised a whopping US$200M and US$250M this year, respectively.

Since the launch of Fulfillment, the company has achieved +400% annual revenue growth and 800% customer growth across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. BOXFUL’s Warehouse-as-a-Service (WaaS) turnkey solutions and partner ecosystem empower online retailers to scale effortlessly globally. Without merchants having to lift a finger, SMEs can now focus on their brand, products, and scale their business with the help of companies like BOXFUL.

